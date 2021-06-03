Time to stop the summer slide: Do Space kicks off its Summer Passport program this Saturday online

The summer slide isn’t just some scorching metal tube of playground equipment. It’s also a phenomenon you might remember from youth: that slackening of the mind that accompanies summer vacation and forgotten subject matter. In other words, the bane of all teachers everywhere.

To #stoptheslide, Do Space is once again instituting its annual summer passport program for youth ages three to 13.

This Saturday, June 5, Omaha’s community tech library and digital workspace will kick off the program with a virtual event at 10 a.m. on Zoom. Those wishing to participate can register here.

Mr. C, creator of the STEM-focused YouTube channel LearningScienceIsFun, will jumpstart the day with what Do Space bills as “a shockingly fun STEM activity.”

Activities also include an AI workshop on teaching a computer how to feel with machine learning, and a graphic design workshop hosted by the Mystery Code Society.

The event will also provide help with the first activity of the summer passport program: a rocket paper circuit project kit. Youth who wish to participate can pick up their passport booklet from the Do Space Information Desk beforehand for free.

Passports will be available all summer long for all kids who want them. Families are advised to call ahead on the day they plan to visit to see if project kits are still available.

Keeping kids engaged from a young age in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields (collectively known as STEAM) can ready them for academic and future success, according to American University’s School of Education website. The Do Space passport program is set up to provide the benefits of STEAM education to all kids at no cost to families.

“We always want our summer programs each year to continue to provide additional STEAM learning activities,” said Allison Bartlett, community learning manager for Do Space. “We want to keep kids engaged and continuously interested in the different STEAM topics and activities.”

Every two weeks, a new passport activity will be released. Upcoming projects include a DIY audio speaker kit, binary code bracelets and fireworks in a jar. As students complete their projects and log their programs on the Beanstack virtual learning platform, they gain points, and with enough points, they can acquire prizes, including Mini-Lego sets, laser-cut slot sculpture kits, T-shirts and drawstring bags.

And the best part (besides all that learning and enrichment)?

“We’re giving away prizes all summer long,” Bartlett said.