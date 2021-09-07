Buildertrend announces groundbreaking partnership with The Home Depot

Excitement permeates Buildertrend’s headquarters in southwest Omaha. The cloud-based construction project management software developer recently announced a partnership with The Home Depot that will provide construction professionals the technology to help them manage and grow their businesses, along with an integrated purchasing experience and discounts.

Buildertrend Chief Strategy Officer David Arnold said the recent developments were “a really nice source of validation” for the Omaha-based company, which launched in 2006 and has grown to 605 employees locally.

In a press release issued last Friday, Buildertrend revealed the partnership will result in a fully-integrated solution that enables construction professionals to complete more projects, reduce delays, eliminate communication errors and increase customer satisfaction.

Combining the benefits of The Home Depot’s Pro Xtra loyalty program with Buildertrend software, the newly-integrated experience will allow users to view real-time availability and purchase products from The Home Depot (commonly known as Home Depot), as well as gain additional savings, all within the Buildertrend app.

Buildertrend has also launched a new tool helping users manage their receipts by syncing all in-store or online purchases made at The Home Depot into the Buildertrend software, giving users the ability to track those purchases with the appropriate project.

“Professional contractors tell us they’re busier than ever, many with months of backlogged jobs,” said Hector Padilla, executive vice president of sales and service for The Home Depot. “This new integrated platform with Buildertrend will help contractors manage their businesses more efficiently and profitably by giving them access to The Home Depot’s Pro pricing and other benefits.”

The result of an effort that’s been in the works for years, the partnership represents a big step for Buildertrend, which has grown far beyond its tech startup roots without losing its reputation for startup-style innovation.

“There’s this interesting thing that happens when you interact with a partner like The Home Depot,” Arnold said. “At first, there’s this imposter syndrome. Of course we want to be here, but are we ready to be here?”

But spending time in discussions with The Home Depot (as well as Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, which made an investment in Buildertrend last December) allowed Buildertrend to realize that the answer to that question was yes, they are ready.

“Private equity firms bring connections and expertise, but we still have to operate the business,” Arnold said. “The Home Depot brings the strength of the biggest material supplier in our industry, but they don’t know how to build or run a software company.”

Fortunately for all involved, Buildertrend does.

—

Readers seeking more information on the exclusive Buildertrend and Pro Xtra integration can visit www.homedepot.com/buildertrend.