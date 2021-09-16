WorkWave to Acquire TEAM Software

WorkWave , a provider of SaaS solutions that support every stage of a service business’s life cycle, announced Monday that it has signed an agreement to purchase Omaha-based TEAM Software , the world’s leading provider of software and solutions for cleaning, janitorial, security and facilities management service providers. The acquisition is expected to close at the end of September.

Like WorkWave’s recent acquisition of Real Green, the acquisition of TEAM Software marks a moment where market leaders have convened to create something unique, according to a press release issued about the acquisition.

Combined, WorkWave and TEAM Software bring well over 100 years of experience partnering with the best service providers in the world, allowing WorkWave to offer the broadest and most complete set of solutions that empower service companies—from SMB to enterprise—to grow their business, improve profitability and beat their competition, representatives for the companies said.

“This acquisition marks a major step forward in the execution of WorkWave’s strategy to push into new markets, while leveraging our proven track record of helping our customers provide superior service and build fast-growing and highly profitable companies,” said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. “We are thrilled to be joining forces with TEAM Software to deliver on our shared commitment to provide the greatest value to our entire customer base.”

In addition to its position in the pest control and green industry verticals, representatives for WorkWave said the company expects to become a leading software provider in the fields TEAM Software works in.

Darren Roos, chairperson of the board at WorkWave, said the acquisition means WorkWave is the premier provider of the widest range of SaaS software supporting the widest range of service industries.

“WorkWave has a proven track record of delivering customers value, so empowering more customers, across more geographies, with more industry-specific solutions, adds fuel to the company’s continued growth,” Roos said.

Acquiring TEAM Software will also expand WorkWave’s presence in key international markets, creating a local presence in EMEA and APAC that supports WorkWave’s increased footprint overseas. This further supports WorkWave as it delivers on its mission of helping customers grow their business, service their customers, and maximize their money in these new vertical and geographic markets.

“We are thrilled to join an industry leader like WorkWave, who has proven service-industry expertise along with a commitment to supporting customer growth through powerful solutions and exceptional service. WorkWave’s mission and approach mirror how we think and operate, as well,” said John Leiferman, CEO of TEAM Software. “Together, we can provide more value-driven innovation to the industries we support through our greater combination of world-class tools, expertise, and experience.”