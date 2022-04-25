Kansas City’s largest coder competition to convene over 300 software developers this summer 

Hack Midwest, Kansas City’s largest coding competition, will bring together over 300 of the region’s software engineers this summer to build apps for a chance to win the equivalent of thousands of dollars in prizes.

Participants will bring their ideas to life at the fast-paced, 24-hour hackathon on July 23-24, hosted at Lightwell in downtown Kansas City.

“We’re excited to be the presenting sponsor at KC’s largest app building competition and help spur innovation in the region,” said Dan Zimmerman, CTO of TreviPay. “We can’t wait to see all the ideas people come up with.”

According to a press release issued by event organizers this morning, over 50 teams from the region’s top companies will build ideas with code that solve business problems across industries, including fintech, healthcare, media, manufacturing, transportation and more.

New this year is a “company challenge” category. Teams from top regional corporations will compete for a special edition Hack Midwest trophy.

A panel of executive judges will review the apps, judging on multiple criteria, including creativity, completeness and usefulness. Prizes include a Nintendo Switch, Amazon Alexa, drones and other tech gadgets that will be awarded to winning teams across multiple categories.

“Adding to Kansas City’s momentum as a leading tech hub, Hack Midwest gives passionate software engineers the opportunity to showcase their skills and inspire new ideas that could change the future.” said event founder Mike Gelphman.

Applications are currently open for participants. For more info, visit hackmidwest.com