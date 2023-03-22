Meet the new SPN editor, Stefanie Monge

Hi, I’m Stefanie Monge. But you can call me Stef.

I’ve met some of you over the last 15 years writing about and working with Omaha-based startups. I was the first-ever entrepreneurship reporter at the Omaha World-Herald where I covered startups and small business in the late 2000s. I wrote about the launch of Silicon Prairie News, the first Big Omaha and the first BarCamp Omaha. It was an exciting time of growth and connection in the local startup community with the rise of this new thing called social media. Anyone remember Tweetups?

A New Era

Since then Nebraska-based companies have raised more than $1 billion in venture capital investment, according to the 2022 Invest Nebraska Venture Capital Report. Nebraska startups have attracted local, regional and even international investors.

Nebraska is home to 180,988 small businesses, employing 49.2% of the state’s workforce (Source: U.S. Census Bureau Statistics of U.S. Businesses). Thousands of small businesses open in Nebraska each year.

And thousands of small businesses close every year. Most startups fail. In the next era of Silicon Prairie News we’ll explore all of this. The good, the bad and the perplexing. Under the stewardship of the Nebraska Journalism Trust, publisher of the Flatwater Free Press, Silicon Prairie News will focus solely on Nebraska-based startups and small businesses.

In this next iteration you can expect to find stories focused on:

High Growth Startups

Small Businesses

Startup Capital / Funding

Agribusiness Innovation

Founder Profiles

Localizing Trends / Current Events

Startup Exits / M&As

Startup Resources

All written by, and for, Nebraskans.

More About Me

Taking the reins at Silicon Prairie News is a full circle moment in my career. It marks a return to my roots as a journalist and a return to the Omaha startup community.

I’m an experienced startup strategist and community builder whose background includes: 15 years collaborating with founders and startups across the globe

12 years working for equity and access in STEM fields

10 years producing corporate wellness and team-building events

6 years as a startup advisor and board member

2 years backpacking around the world as a digital nomad

I’m the founder and executive producer of international leadership development retreats and conferences, including GETconf (Gender Equity in Tech Conference), Think Start Do Women’s Entrepreneurship Series and Welcor Retreats.

That’s enough about me. Now I want to hear about you!

Let’s Connect

The relaunch of Silicon Prairie News is going to be a community effort. That’s why I’m hosting a series of virtual Meet the Editor sessions to find out what you’re excited about in the Nebraska startup scene. This is your chance to chat with me 1:1 to pitch your startup story ideas or share company announcements and milestones. I want to hear about your upcoming community events and other resources for startups and small businesses in Nebraska.

No idea is too big or too small. Sign up here for a 15-min time slot to connect with me on Friday, March 24, or Monday, March 27.

What’s Next

You can expect the new weekly SPN newsletter to land in your inbox on Wednesdays. We’ll share event highlights, founder profiles and feature stories digging into all things related to Nebraska startups and small businesses.

Can’t make the Meet the Editor sessions, but still have a story to pitch? Email tips@siliconprairienews.com anytime to share your events, milestones or story ideas.

Let’s do this!