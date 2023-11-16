Scale Omaha Video | People Are The Secret to Success with Amy Johnson

The following is a recording and summary provided by the Scale Omaha team.

Amy Johnson, previously co-founder and CEO of LifeLoop — acquired in 2021 — talked about her journey with LifeLoop. She is passionate about people and building a company that people love to work for.

Amy and her co-founders started the company to address the personal situation her family experienced in senior living. It was later acquired by Vista Private Equity on March 31, 2021.

During her time at LifeLoop she was named Entrepreneur of the Year in Omaha and the company was recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing companies in the Midwest, and awarded several awards for company culture.

Amy is an advocate for cultivating vibrant cultures within startups and small companies. She firmly believes that people are the linchpins to a business’s success and is passionate about nurturing environments where individuals can thrive.

Amy and her business partner, Nick Nemer, recently launched 22eleven to reshape the way startups and small businesses approach growth by breaking down conventional barriers, empowering entrepreneurs to discover multiple avenues to build and thrive.

———

Scale Omaha gathers a community of founders to learn from the stories of successful startups. We’re a local 501(c)(3) hosting events that provide opportunities for successful entrepreneurs in our community to share their stories and insights. These events are meant to bring together the startup community and those interested in seeing tech grow in Omaha.

Learn more: https://www.scaleomaha.com/