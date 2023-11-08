Startup Week is coming to Lincoln, Nov. 13-18

Lincoln Startup Week is just around the corner! Connect with the SPN team and other founders, funders, educators and resource providers from the ecosystem, November 13-18. Startup Week is a free, week-long celebration of the startup community in Lincoln. Check out the event lineup below.

Monday, Nov. 13

Lincoln Startup Week Kickoff Reception 4:30-6:30 p.m. CST at Nelnet Haymarket Building, 2nd Floor, 600 P St., Lincoln, NE More info

Makers Weekly Meetup 6:30-8 p.m. CST at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St., Lincoln, NE More info

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Napkin to Prototype Product Development Workshop 9-11:30 a.m. CST at Innovation Suites, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2125 Transformation Dr., Ste. 1000, Lincoln, NE More info

Business Toolbox Series: Entrepreneurial Journey 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CST at Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, 1128 Lincoln Mall, Ste. 100, Lincoln, NE More info

Lincoln AI Meetup 6-8:30 p.m. at Innovation Studios, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Dr., Lincoln, NE More info

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Storytelling: Valid OS at 1 Million Cups Lincoln 8-9 a.m. CST at The Barnyard (Basement of Fuse Coworking), 151 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE More info

Foundersgiving Potluck 12-2 p.m. CST at FUSE Coworking, 151 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE More info

Founder Happy Hour 4-6 p.m. CST at Occidental Bar, 735 O St., Lincoln, NE Contact kathy@selectlincoln.org

Thursday, Nov. 16

Open Coffee 8-9:30 a.m. CST at Crescent Moon Haymarket, 140 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE More info

Perk Up Thursday 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. CST at Southeast Community College Entrepreneurship Center, 8800 O St., Lincoln, NE More info

Lunch + Connect: Office Hours Edition 11:30-1 p.m. CST at The Combine, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2125 Transformation Dr., Suite 1000, Lincoln, NE More info

Happy Hour & Path to Starting a Business 4 p.m.-6 p.m. CST at Arrive Coworking, 3400 Plantation Dr., Ste. 100, Lincoln, NE More info

Combine Happy Hour 4:45-6 p.m. CST at The Combine, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2125 Transformation Dr., Suite 1000, Lincoln, NE More info

Scale Omaha: Scaling Product Strategy for 200k Teams w/ John Wirtz, Co-Founder of Hudl 5:30-8 p.m. CST at Modus Coworking, 1901 Howard St., Ste. 300, Omaha, NE More info

Discover Entrepreneurship Day: Entrepreneur Panel 6-7 p.m. CST at UNL City Union, NU Regency Suite, 1400 R St., Lincoln, NE More info

Founder Dinners 7 p.m. CST at various locations Contact kathy@selectlincoln.org

Friday, Nov. 17

VC Office Hours 1-3 p.m. CST at The Barnyard (Basement of Fuse Coworking), 151 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE More info

Founders Education Series: Culture 3-4:30 p.m. CST at The Barnyard (Basement of Fuse Coworking), 151 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE More info

Founders & Friends Happy Hour 4:30-6 p.m. CST at Bierhaus Maisschaler, 151 N. 8 St, Lincoln, NE More info

Martini Competition 7-9 p.m. CST at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St., Lincoln, NE More info

Saturday, Nov. 18

Ten Hour Challenge 10 a.m.-8 p.m. CST at UNL Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, 1300 Q St., Lincoln, NE More info

Be sure to check https://startupweeklincoln.com/events/ for the most up-to-date list of events.