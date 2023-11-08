Startup Week is coming to Lincoln, Nov. 13-18

Startup Week is a free, week-long celebration of the startup community in Lincoln. Connect with the SPN team and other founders, funders and resource providers at events, Nov. 13-18.

SPN Newsroom • November 8, 2023
LNK Startup Week

Lincoln Startup Week is just around the corner! Connect with the SPN team and other founders, funders, educators and resource providers from the ecosystem, November 13-18. Startup Week is a free, week-long celebration of the startup community in Lincoln. Check out the event lineup below.

Monday, Nov. 13

Lincoln Startup Week Kickoff Reception

4:30-6:30 p.m. CST at Nelnet Haymarket Building, 2nd Floor, 600 P St., Lincoln, NE 

More info

Makers Weekly Meetup

6:30-8 p.m. CST at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St., Lincoln, NE

More info

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Napkin to Prototype Product Development Workshop

9-11:30 a.m. CST at Innovation Suites, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2125 Transformation Dr., Ste. 1000, Lincoln, NE

More info 

Business Toolbox Series: Entrepreneurial Journey

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CST at Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, 1128 Lincoln Mall, Ste. 100, Lincoln, NE

More info

Lincoln AI Meetup

6-8:30 p.m. at Innovation Studios, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Dr., Lincoln, NE

More info

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Storytelling: Valid OS at 1 Million Cups Lincoln

8-9 a.m. CST at The Barnyard (Basement of Fuse Coworking), 151 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE

More info

Foundersgiving Potluck

12-2 p.m. CST at FUSE Coworking, 151 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE

More info

Founder Happy Hour

4-6 p.m. CST at Occidental Bar, 735 O St., Lincoln, NE

Contact kathy@selectlincoln.org

Thursday, Nov. 16

Open Coffee

8-9:30 a.m. CST at Crescent Moon Haymarket, 140 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE

More info

Perk Up Thursday

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. CST at Southeast Community College Entrepreneurship Center, 8800 O St., Lincoln, NE

More info

Lunch + Connect: Office Hours Edition

11:30-1 p.m. CST at The Combine, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2125 Transformation Dr., Suite 1000, Lincoln, NE

More info

Happy Hour & Path to Starting a Business

4 p.m.-6 p.m. CST at Arrive Coworking, 3400 Plantation Dr., Ste. 100, Lincoln, NE

More info

Combine Happy Hour

4:45-6 p.m. CST at The Combine, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2125 Transformation Dr., Suite 1000, Lincoln, NE

More info

Scale Omaha: Scaling Product Strategy for 200k Teams w/ John Wirtz, Co-Founder of Hudl

5:30-8 p.m. CST at Modus Coworking, 1901 Howard St., Ste. 300, Omaha, NE

More info

Discover Entrepreneurship Day: Entrepreneur Panel

6-7 p.m. CST at UNL City Union, NU Regency Suite, 1400 R St., Lincoln, NE

More info

Founder Dinners

7 p.m. CST at various locations

Contact kathy@selectlincoln.org

Friday, Nov. 17

VC Office Hours

1-3 p.m. CST at The Barnyard (Basement of Fuse Coworking), 151 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE

More info

Founders Education Series: Culture

3-4:30 p.m. CST at The Barnyard (Basement of Fuse Coworking), 151 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE

More info

Founders & Friends Happy Hour

4:30-6 p.m. CST at Bierhaus Maisschaler, 151 N. 8 St, Lincoln, NE

More info

Martini Competition

7-9 p.m. CST at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St., Lincoln, NE

More info

Saturday, Nov. 18

Ten Hour Challenge

10 a.m.-8 p.m. CST at UNL Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, 1300 Q St., Lincoln, NE

More info

Be sure to check https://startupweeklincoln.com/events/ for the most up-to-date list of events.

