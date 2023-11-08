Startup Week is coming to Lincoln, Nov. 13-18
Lincoln Startup Week is just around the corner! Connect with the SPN team and other founders, funders, educators and resource providers from the ecosystem, November 13-18. Startup Week is a free, week-long celebration of the startup community in Lincoln. Check out the event lineup below.
Monday, Nov. 13
Lincoln Startup Week Kickoff Reception
4:30-6:30 p.m. CST at Nelnet Haymarket Building, 2nd Floor, 600 P St., Lincoln, NE
Makers Weekly Meetup
6:30-8 p.m. CST at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St., Lincoln, NE
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Napkin to Prototype Product Development Workshop
9-11:30 a.m. CST at Innovation Suites, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2125 Transformation Dr., Ste. 1000, Lincoln, NE
Business Toolbox Series: Entrepreneurial Journey
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CST at Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, 1128 Lincoln Mall, Ste. 100, Lincoln, NE
Lincoln AI Meetup
6-8:30 p.m. at Innovation Studios, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Dr., Lincoln, NE
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Storytelling: Valid OS at 1 Million Cups Lincoln
8-9 a.m. CST at The Barnyard (Basement of Fuse Coworking), 151 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE
Foundersgiving Potluck
12-2 p.m. CST at FUSE Coworking, 151 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE
Founder Happy Hour
4-6 p.m. CST at Occidental Bar, 735 O St., Lincoln, NE
Contact kathy@selectlincoln.org
Thursday, Nov. 16
Open Coffee
8-9:30 a.m. CST at Crescent Moon Haymarket, 140 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE
Perk Up Thursday
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. CST at Southeast Community College Entrepreneurship Center, 8800 O St., Lincoln, NE
Lunch + Connect: Office Hours Edition
11:30-1 p.m. CST at The Combine, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2125 Transformation Dr., Suite 1000, Lincoln, NE
Happy Hour & Path to Starting a Business
4 p.m.-6 p.m. CST at Arrive Coworking, 3400 Plantation Dr., Ste. 100, Lincoln, NE
Combine Happy Hour
4:45-6 p.m. CST at The Combine, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2125 Transformation Dr., Suite 1000, Lincoln, NE
Scale Omaha: Scaling Product Strategy for 200k Teams w/ John Wirtz, Co-Founder of Hudl
5:30-8 p.m. CST at Modus Coworking, 1901 Howard St., Ste. 300, Omaha, NE
Discover Entrepreneurship Day: Entrepreneur Panel
6-7 p.m. CST at UNL City Union, NU Regency Suite, 1400 R St., Lincoln, NE
Founder Dinners
7 p.m. CST at various locations
Contact kathy@selectlincoln.org
Friday, Nov. 17
VC Office Hours
1-3 p.m. CST at The Barnyard (Basement of Fuse Coworking), 151 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE
Founders Education Series: Culture
3-4:30 p.m. CST at The Barnyard (Basement of Fuse Coworking), 151 N. 8 St., Lincoln, NE
Founders & Friends Happy Hour
4:30-6 p.m. CST at Bierhaus Maisschaler, 151 N. 8 St, Lincoln, NE
Martini Competition
7-9 p.m. CST at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St., Lincoln, NE
Saturday, Nov. 18
Ten Hour Challenge
10 a.m.-8 p.m. CST at UNL Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, 1300 Q St., Lincoln, NE
Be sure to check https://startupweeklincoln.com/events/ for the most up-to-date list of events.
