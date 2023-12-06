Two Chances to Accelerate Your Nebraska Startup in 2024

High-growth founders in Nebraska may be eligible to apply for funding and mentorship through two different programs happening in 2024. Keep reading to learn more about applying for the LaunchLNK grant and NMotion Growth Accelerator.

Apply for a 2024 LaunchLNK Grant

Applications are now open for six 2024 LaunchLNK grants. The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED) is accepting applications until January 8, 2024.

LaunchLNK grants are awarded to high-growth companies to establish or expand operations in Lincoln. The six selected recipients will each be awarded $20,000 in non-dilutive funding, along with $2,500 in additional services. Because this is non-dilutive capital, it does not have to be paid back and does not require giving up equity in order to accept it.

Successful applicants will gain access to mentorship, and potential early-stage capital and fundraising opportunities. The grant, in its sixth year, has so far provided seed funding for 24 startups that went on to raise more than $92 million in additional capital.

“We are excited to lean into the strengths of this grant program. The LaunchLNK grant provides very early-stage funds in a way that yields dividends for the Lincoln community far beyond the initial investment,” said Kathy Andersen, the director of innovation and entrepreneurship at LPED.

The 2023 cohort of LaunchLNK recipients included BovEye, Curbside, Nave Analytics, Inc., InforMedic, and Cattle Kettle, LLC.

Learn more and apply here.

Apply for the 2024 NMotion Growth Accelerator

The NMotion Growth Accelerator, a 12-week investment-for-equity program, is accepting applications for its 2024 cohort of high-growth startups in Nebraska. The format is a hybrid of in-person and online, and comes with a guaranteed $100,000 investment.

The accelerator promises a personalized experience that includes access to more than 100 mentors, in addition to increasing customer traction and offering opportunities to pitch to as many as 50 early-stage investors.

NMotion is a nationally ranked accelerator powered by gener8tor and only invests in six companies per cohort. The program, running from February 21 to May 17, 2024, offers a chance for startups to connect with experienced mentors, technologists, corporate partners, angel investors and venture capitalists.

The final application deadline is December 17, 2023. Successful candidates will receive $100,000 in funding in exchange for 7.5% equity via a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE). Participants will also gain lifetime access to the NMotion powered by gener8tor network. The accelerator concludes with a showcase on May 21, 2024.

Interested startups can apply here.