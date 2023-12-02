Weekly Rundown Ep. 7 | Tech Nebraska Summit

In this episode: Technology leaders and policymakers from across Nebraska convened at the inaugural Tech Nebraska Summit in Lincoln on Nov. 28.

SPN Newsroom • December 2, 2023
Weekly Rundown Ep. 7

Get an overview of the first-ever Tech Nebraska Summit co-hosted by Tech Nebraska and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Lincoln, Nov. 28. This episode features Tech Nebraska Executive Director Laurel Oetken.

