Weekly Rundown Ep. 7 | Tech Nebraska Summit
In this episode: Technology leaders and policymakers from across Nebraska convened at the inaugural Tech Nebraska Summit in Lincoln on Nov. 28.
• December 2, 2023
Get an overview of the first-ever Tech Nebraska Summit co-hosted by Tech Nebraska and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Lincoln, Nov. 28. This episode features Tech Nebraska Executive Director Laurel Oetken.
Subscribe on YouTube to be the first to know when a new episode drops each week
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
We’ll share event highlights, founder profiles and feature stories digging into all things related to Nebraska startups and small businesses. Delivered on Wednesdays.