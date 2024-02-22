Upcoming events: Feb. 21

- Hear from Pet Friendly CEO Aaron Shaddy at the next E-Commerce & Friends Meetup, Thursday, Feb. 22 at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- Tickets are almost sold out for the GROW Nebraska 2024 MarkeTech Conference in Kearney on Thursday, Feb. 29. Get yours before they’re gone.
- Register to join the Lilypad Collective for Idea Generation | Research | Validation event on Thursday, Feb. 29 at Dry Spokes in Omaha.
- Attend How to Manage Startup Valuations || Startup Shop Talk on Friday, March 1 at The Barnyard in Lincoln.
- You’re invited to the AIM Thought Leadership Series “Demystifying AI” on Tuesday, March 26 at Peter Kiewit Institute in Omaha.
