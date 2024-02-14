Updates from around the ecosystem: Feb. 14

- Introducing Guardify: The Omaha startup formerly called VidaNyx launched a new name, brand and product.
- The next 10 Hour Challenge will be at the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Saturday, April 27.
- According to this report Nebraska saw the 8th largest increase in venture capital funding from 2012 to 2022 on a per-GDP basis.
- The Nebraska Chamber Foundation released three studies to assess the current state and future opportunities for Nebraska’s economy.
- The proposed Prairie Hill Farm collaboration campus in Bellevue would be centered around a 200,000-square-foot R&D facility devoted to new national security technology.
