- Meet AIM Institute CEO & President Renee Franklin in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- CodeBuddy officially launched its platform designed to boost the speed and efficiency of software development.
- The Nebraska Chamber Foundation outlines opportunities for strategic economic advancement with the release of the inaugural Nebraska Economic Competitiveness Assessment.
- Josh Bartels was named the interim executive director at Nebraska Angels as Stephanie Luebbe steps away after six years leading the organization.
- Join the SPN team for the next 10 Hour Challenge hackathon on Saturday, April 27 in Kearney.
Updates from around the ecosystem: Feb. 21
