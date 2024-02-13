Weekly Events: Feb. 14

- Join the next Scale Omaha event — Investing In the Next Generation of Nebraska Founders with Charlie Cuddy — at Modus Coworking in Omaha on Thursday, Feb. 15.
- Register for the Lunch & Learn — Elevator Essentials Powered by AltCap | Accounting Basics & Best Practices for New Businesses — and enjoy a free day of coworking at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha on Wednesday, Feb. 21.
- Hear from Pet Friendly CEO Aaron Shaddy at the next E-Commerce & Friends Meetup, Thursday, Feb. 22 at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- Attend How to Manage Startup Valuations || Startup Shop Talk on Friday, March 1 at The Barnyard in Lincoln.
- The Big Idea Kearney pitch competition is on Tuesday, March 5, and you can still submit your idea to compete by Feb. 20.
