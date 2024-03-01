NMotion Invests $600K into Six Midwest Startups for Spring 2024 Accelerator

NMotion powered by gener8tor invested $600k into six high-growth Midwest startups, including two Nebraska companies, as part of its most recent accelerator program.

Both Nebraska investments went to Omaha-based startups — DivorceTech, a company that builds automated legal solutions for divorce attorneys, and Tour Golf League, a company that provides lighting and supplies for night golfing.

NMotion’s 12-week cohort-based program is designed to accelerate startup growth through a $100k investment along with access to coaching, mentorship, customers and investors. NMotion recently celebrated 10 years of helping startups in Nebraska grow.

“Thanks to the belief of our Nebraska investors and stakeholders, NMotion is in its second decade of making a unique impact in the broader region,” said NMotion Managing Principal and General Partner of gener8tor Great Plains Fund I Scott Henderson,.

“We are now the only investment accelerator operating in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota and Minnesota that serves early stage companies regardless of industry,” Henderson added. “We’re playing our part to drive more innovation and economic growth in middle America.”

The six companies in the NMotion Spring 2024 Cohort were selected from more than 200 applicants based on their potential for growth and readiness for investment, and they are:

“I’m excited to get to work with these six incredible companies on their growth,” said NMotion Managing Director Nate Clark. “This program not only supports these six companies, it also empowers these founders to engage with the entrepreneurial community of Omaha and Lincoln.”

At the end of the program, founders will conduct virtual pitches to around 50 investors followed by a live pitch at the NMotion Showcase on May 21 at Millwork Commons in Omaha.

“I can’t wait to see the personal and company growth they’ll achieve during their time working alongside each other here in Nebraska,” Clark said.