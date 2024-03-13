Upcoming events: March 13

- On a mission to Educate, Inspire and Connect Entrepreneurs, 1 Million Cups happens Wednesday mornings in Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk. (weekly)
- You’re invited to the Nebraska Tech Collaborative Networking Mixer on Thursday, March 14 at Glacial Till Vineyard in Ashland.
- Sign up to attend the AIM Thought Leadership Series “Demystifying AI” on Tuesday, March 26 at Peter Kiewit Institute in Omaha.
- RSVP for the 37th Annual New Venture Competition on Thursday, April 18 at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln.
- Check out the next Nebraska Startup Job Mixer on Friday, April 19 at The Granary in Ralston.
