Upcoming Events: March 20

- Attend the next Scale Omaha event featuring Vishal Singh’s Journey Creating & Selling Quantified Ag on Thursday, March 21 at Modus Coworking in Omaha.
- Are you preparing to fundraise for your startup? Register for the upcoming Zoom session — Techstars Master the Pitch: Deck Review on Monday, March 25.
- Join the E-Commerce & Friends Meetup to hear from Geokey Inc. CEO Brandon Peterson on Thursday, March 28 at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- Sign up for Creative Mornings: Meghann Schense on Friday, March 29 at The Grove Juicery & Wellness Cafe – WEST.
- RSVP to Employee Compensation & Equity | Startup Shop Talk on Friday, March 29 at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
