Upcoming events: March 6

- Save your seat for Marigold Lunch & Learn | Storytelling Through Video Marketing w/ Kaleb Duncan on Tuesday, March 12 at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- Join the next Nebraska Women of Color in Tech meetup for a discussion on Women in Tech Leadership, Wednesday, March 13 at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln.
- You’re invited to the Nebraska Tech Collaborative Networking Mixer on Thursday, March 14 at Glacial Till Vineyard in Ashland.
- Sign up to attend the AIM Thought Leadership Series “Demystifying AI” on Tuesday, March 26 at Peter Kiewit Institute in Omaha.
- Register for the 11th Annual Midwest Entrepreneurship Conference (MWEC) on Friday, April 19 at The Granary in Omaha.
