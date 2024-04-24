Meet SPN in Kearney this Weekend for Back-to-Back Events

Calling all innovators, creators, and big thinkers. It’s finally here!

The Kearney 10 Hour Challenge is set for this weekend, and will have you forming teams, ideating a business concept, and building out a minimum viable product—all in just a few hours.

The goal? Take an idea as far as you can from morning to night. Along the way, we’ll give you plenty of inspiration and coaching, connecting you with some of the best in the business. Snacks and caffeine will be provided to fuel your hustle.

This is your chance to put your skills to the test and meet other talented folks. Walk away with a prize, a product or partner for your next venture.

Invite your friends, form a team beforehand, or be ready to join forces with others on game day.

Registration will remain open through Saturday. so make sure to invite anyone you think has something to bring to the table. Everyone benefits from having more talent in the room.

The clock starts ticking at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 27 in room 226 at UNK’s Discovery Hall. We can’t wait to see you there.

We mean that, like, for real. If you’re free Friday night, you’re invited to join us at 5 o’clock at Thunderhead for a little bit of pregaming.

Register for the 10 Hour Challenge by Friday to receive the next email with some of the rules of engagement, a schedule, and more. See you soon. Let’s do this!