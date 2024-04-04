- The Elevator Legal Series kicks off Thursday, April 4 as a free four-week course to provide entrepreneurs with a comprehensive understanding of the legal aspects involved in starting a business, hosted at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha. The series continues every Thursday in April.
- Join us for an engaging discussion moderated by SPN editor Stefanie Monge and featuring panelists from businesses who offer H3 career opps: High Wage, High Skill, High Demand, on Tuesday, April 9 at the Metropolitan Community College Fort Omaha Campus.
- RSVP for the 37th Annual New Venture Competition on Thursday, April 18 at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln.
- Road trip! Save the Date for an SPN Meetup in Kearney, Friday, April 26, 5-7pm at Thunderhead Brewing Company.
- There’s still time to sign up for the next 10 Hour Challenge hackathon on Saturday, April 27 on the University of Nebraska Kearney campus.
Upcoming Events: April 3
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply