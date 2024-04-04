- The FDA recently authorized the world’s first Miniaturized Robotic-Assisted Surgery system, called MIRA, which was developed by Nebraska-based Virtual Incision.
- The Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute and Invest Nebraska released the 2024 AgTech Innovation Ecosystem Map to highlight the evolving and expanding entrepreneurial landscape in Nebraska.
- Omaha-based growth equity firm McCarthy Capital announced the final closing of Fund VIII, an $870 million private equity fund to invest in growing, lower middle-market companies.
- See the latest drone footage capturing construction progress on site at Catalyst UNMC, a hub for healthcare innovation opening on the UNMC campus in fall 2024.
- Current and prospective founders are invited to apply by April 22 for the NMotion Pitch Contest, happening via Zoom on Monday, April 29.
Updates from around the ecosystem: April 3
