Weekly Rundown Ep. 25 | 10 Hour Challenge in Kearney
Tune in to this week’s episode of the Weekly Rundown, as we discuss details about the upcoming 10 Hour Challenge! Meet us and other innovators at the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Saturday, April 27 at 10 AM. Time’s a-ticking! Pre-register using this link to secure your spot: https://shorturl.at/bjpsP
·
Channels: SPNTV
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply