IO2024 Summit Will Kick Off Silicon Prairie Startup Week

On November 11, 2024, the IO Summit will return to Lincoln at the Rococo Theatre, marking the kickoff of Silicon Prairie Startup Week.

Event organizers say the IO2024 Summit promises to be an invaluable gathering for those interested in the cutting edge of innovation—whether in startups, technology or creative industries. The IO Summit attracts startups, pioneering enterprises and innovation champions from across the country to celebrate the spirit of creativity and entrepreneurial drive on the Silicon Prairie.

Presented by InsideOutside.io and launched in 2017, the summit aims to spotlight the thriving innovation ecosystem in the Midwest and beyond. It originated as a platform to accelerate the collision of ideas and connect individuals both inside and outside traditional entrepreneurial ecosystems, according to event organizers. Since 2017, the summit has attracted thousands of attendees, hundreds of speakers and a myriad of startups.

This year’s event, themed “Innovation Unfiltered,” is geared towards unearthing raw, actionable insights that can drive significant advancements in various fields. Learnings will be shared through expert-led sessions and real-world application stories. The one-day event is filled with activities designed to encourage networking, learning and collaboration among over 600 attendees ranging from startup founders to innovation leaders in large enterprises.

Special sessions at the IO2024 Summit include practical workshops on how to effectively scale businesses and leverage new technologies to stay ahead in competitive markets. There will be interactive sessions led by industry pioneers discussing trends that are reshaping industries. These discussions are meant to help attendees navigate the complexities of modern business environments and identify opportunities for innovation.

Networking is a core component of the IO2024 experience. The event facilitates connections through structured activities like Lunch & Learn sessions at the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, and a curated matchmaking session to foster meaningful collaborations between startups, investors and established enterprises.

The IO2024 Summit is designed to help attendees gain insights, enhance skills and connect with like-minded professionals. As the Midwest continues to emerge as a hub for technology and innovation, the IO2024 Summit serves as a catalyst for fostering growth and innovation within the region and beyond.

The IO2024 Summit also kicks off Silicon Prairie Startup Week. The summit sets the stage for a week-long exploration of entrepreneurial activities and opportunities in the region. This alignment with Silicon Prairie Startup Week amplifies both events’ impact, providing attendees with additional venues for connecting with potential mentors, partners and investors, according to organizers.

The summit wraps up with the NMotion Showcase and official Silicon Prairie Startup Week opening party on the evening of Nov. 11.

More information on IO2024 and event tickets can be found at https://www.theiosummit.com/.