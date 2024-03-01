Thanks to everyone who came out to the Kearney Mixer and 10 Hour Challenge last week! We met dozens of new faces and connected with some familiar folks, as well. You can check out the Silicon Prairie News Facebook page to see photos from the weekend.

Nebraskans will be able to earn Google Career Certificates in fields like cybersecurity, IT, data analytics and business intelligence thanks to a new partnership between Google and the University of Nebraska (NU) System. These certificates are developed and taught by Google experts and vetted by leading employers. Even better, they’re available for only $20 for the first year.

See more details on SPN and sign up for one of the three course cycles happening in August, December and April.