University of Nebraska Teams Up With Google To Upskill Nebraska’s Workforce

University of Nebraska (NU) students, alumni and Nebraska residents have the chance to earn educational credentials for only $20 per certificate thanks to a new partnership between NU and Google.

Nebraskans will be able to earn Google Career Certificates in fields like cybersecurity, IT, data analytics and business intelligence—all areas which are important to the state’s workforce growth and competitiveness. These certificates are developed and taught by Google experts and vetted by leading employers.

Registration for the program is now open, with three cycles scheduled for 2024-25. Each cycle offers 2,500 seats on a first-come, first-served basis. The special inaugural rate of $20 per enrollment is available to students and alumni of any NU campus, as well as Nebraska residents.

The program’s flexibility is designed to cater to both enrolled students and working professionals, facilitating career advancement without disrupting existing commitments.

Students and Nebraskans can enroll in the following Google Career Certificates to prepare learners for entry-level roles that don’t require experience, in three to six months of part-time study:

Cybersecurity

IT Support

Data Analytics

Digital Marketing and E-Commerce

Project Management

User Experience (UX) Design

Advanced certificates are also available for learners with several years of experience or those who have completed foundational Google Career Certificates in a related field:

IT Automation with Python

Advanced Data Analytics

Business Intelligence

According to a Google spokesperson, more than 250,000 Americans have completed Google Career Certificates, with 75 percent reporting positive career outcomes within six months.

Available through NU Advance, the university system’s online platform, these certificates are intended as accessible and affordable professional development opportunities for all Nebraskans.

You can find out more about Google Career Certificates here and register here.