The initial schedule for Silicon Prairie Startup Week is now online! The week kicks off Monday, November 11 in Lincoln with the IO2024 Summit, NMotion Showcase and Startup Week Opening Party—all happening at the Rococo Theatre. Events continue throughout the week in Lincoln, Ashland, Omaha and Council Bluffs.
A special thank you to Silicon Prairie Startup Week sponsors Millwork Commons and Workshop! Stay tuned. The schedule will be updated as more events are confirmed.
IO2024 Summit is a one-day conference to connect startups, enterprises and innovation champions to explore what it really takes to drive meaningful innovation—regardless of industry or geographic location. Learn more about IO2024 on SPN.
