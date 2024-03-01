The creators of the Family Room app call it a “nurse in your pocket.” The app helps translate medical jargon during a hospitalization—an already stressful experience—so that patients and their families can quickly make better-informed decisions about care.

Created by Breanna Hetland, PhD, RN, CCRN of UNMC, and Greg Nelson, it’s a mobile platform to promote patient and family involvement in care during acute hospitalization. Hetland created the app after seeing families, including her own, struggle to comprehend medical terminology and treatments while navigating health care options for their loved one.

Family Room has received $900k in research grants and anticipates starting clinical trials this month. Learn more about the app this week on SPN.