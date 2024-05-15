Upcoming Events: May 15

- RSVP to the next Scale Omaha event on Thursday, May 16, 6-8pm—Napkin Sketches to National Impact: Gordon Whitten’s Journey—at Modus Coworking in Omaha.
- Connect with resource providers at the Small Business Resource Fair & Makers Market Mixer hosted by Nebraska Enterprise Fund at the Highlander Accelerator in Omaha, Tuesday, May 21, 3-6pm.
- Register for the NMotion Spring Showcase on Tuesday, May 21, 6-8pm, at the Ashton in Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Webinar: Google Analytics for Small Businesses – How to Improve Your Website Traffic presented by SCORE is happening online, Wednesday, May 22, 12-1pm.
- Sign up for the next Elevator Essentials | Powered by AltCap – Simple Steps to Acquiring More Customers on Wednesday, May 22, 11:30am-1pm, at Elevator Co-warehousing in Omaha.
