Upcoming Events: May 22

- On a mission to Educate, Inspire and Connect Entrepreneurs, 1 Million Cups happens weekly on Wednesday morning in Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk.
- Coming soon: Agtech Connect, Wednesday, July 17 in Lincoln.
- Save the date: Flyover Fintech is happening on Monday, Oct. 21 in Lincoln.
- Save the date: Join the mailing list for Insurtech on the Silicon Prairie, Oct. 28-29, in Omaha.
- Save the date: Sign up for the waitlist for Heartland Robotics and Automation Conference on Friday, Nov. 22, in Lincoln.
