- Learn all about Custom GPTs and Advanced Technologies for Business at the next Marigold Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, June 4, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- Attend the Tech Omaha Summer Party on Thursday, June 6, 5-9 p.m. at Slowdown in Omaha.
- RSVP to Gallup’s online State of the Global Workforce Report Launch Event on Wednesday, June 12, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- Register for the AgTech Connect conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus in Lincoln on Wednesday, July 17.
- Workshop is launching Bright Side, an employee communication and culture conference, Tuesday, September 17 in Omaha.
Upcoming Events, May 29:
