Upcoming Events: May 8

- Join a special edition of Founders & Friends Happy Hour to meet the 2024 cohort of NTC Pioneers at Bierhaus in Lincoln, Friday, May 10, 4:30-6pm.
- RSVP to the next Scale Omaha event, Thursday, May 16, 6-8pm—Napkin Sketches to National Impact: Gordon Whitten’s Journey—at Modus Coworking in Omaha.
- Register for the NMotion Spring Showcase on Tuesday, May 21, 6-8pm, at the Ashton in Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Join the waitlist for the next Creative Mornings featuring Kiewit Luminarium CEO Silva Raker, Friday, May 31, 8-9:30am at Kiewit Luminarium in Omaha.
- Get your ticket to the Tech Omaha Summer Party, Thursday, June 6, 5-9pm, at Slowdown in Omaha.
