- The initial Silicon Prairie Startup Week schedule is posted online. Watch this space for updates as the programming continues to evolve. Let us know if you want to get involved by submitting your information here.
- The Family Room app helps translate medical jargon during a hospitalization—an already stressful experience—so that patients and their families can make better-informed decisions about care.
- From the Midlands Business Journal—Innovation Drives Lindsay Corp.: Cutting-Edge Modernization Project Builds on Legacy.
- Read: UNMC gets federal grant to lead effort to design better response to national health disasters from the Nebraska Examiner
- The Nebraska Startup Academy released an MVP of a map of the Nebraska Startup and Innovation Ecosystem.
Updates from around the ecosystem: May 15
