- A recent report showed that post-pandemic Douglas County had the fastest growing GDP of any U.S. county with more than 500,000 people.
- Omaha startup Maxwell was featured in the Midlands Business Journal.
- Designer and inventor Alan Tipp, of ATIPPICAL, talked about the future of 3D-printed eyewear with Omaha news station KETV.
- Spreetail Foundation is sponsoring a Raikes School Design Studio project for a local nonprofit to be delivered in the 2024-25 school year, and nonprofits can apply to be the beneficiary here.
- NMotion is now accepting applications for its fall cohort through Sunday, June 16.
Updates from around the ecosystem: May 29
