AIM Institute Will Host Brand New BIG AI Conference

AIM Institute, an Omaha-based nonprofit devoted to fostering a diverse local tech workforce, is hosting the inaugural BIG AI Conference on Wednesday, August 21, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

This new event will bring together industry experts, researchers and innovators to explore the latest trends and advancements in artificial intelligence. In addition to offering a deep dive into real world applications of AI.

Event organizers say attendees can expect to gain valuable insights from leading experts in the AI field to help prepare business and technology leaders for the challenges of the future.

The one-day conference will cover:

Machine learning

Natural language processing

Computer vision

Robotics

AI leadership and innovations

AI ethics

“This premier event will explore the key tools and strategies needed to enhance operational efficiency and achieve greater impact in our communities,” said AIM Institute President and CEO Renee Franklin.

The keynote spot will feature Matt Waite, a 2009 Pulitzer Prize winner and PolitiFact.com’s lead developer. Waite will share his expertise on AI and its impact on the industry. There will also be an AI ethics panel composed of local and regional experts in data ethics.

Registration is limited to 300 seats and is now open.

Big AI will happen in conjunction with AIM’s annual Heartland Developers Conference, presented by Farm Credit Services of America. HDC has provided over 20 years of industry-leading content in Dev Ops, Tech Leadership, Data and AI, Cyber Security, and more, with nearly 800 attendees annually, according to a press release.