Pipeline Entrepreneurs is a Kauffman Foundation program designed to support high-growth entrepreneurs in the Midwest, specifically Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Despite the Kauffman Foundation’s new strategic plan to refocus its commitments to drive more impact in the KC community, Pipeline’s Executive Director Melissa Vincent says the Pipeline Entrepreneurs program plans to target their efforts in Nebraska this year.

Pipeline recently hosted a gathering for fellows and members in Lincoln, where SPN had a chance to catch up with Pipeline leadership and learn more about their current plans.

Read all about it on SPN this week.