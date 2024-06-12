Silicon Prairie News

Meet Ben Goeser, the Newest Member of the SPN Team

Welcome SPN’s newest team member, reporting intern Ben Goeser.

SPN Newsroom

·

Ben Goeser is a reporting intern for Silicon Prairie News. Growing up in Omaha, he developed a passion for storytelling when overhearing the conversations of family members around the dinner table on holidays. He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he became a recurring voice and producer on the college’s radio station. Ben graduated with both a BS in History and a BA in English and has taken on roles in local radio and social media management. 

At SPN, he is excited to promote the stories of business leaders, creatives and entrepreneurs in and around his hometown. Ben will help launch the SPN podcast, write business briefs, create original content for social media and manage the Prairie Portraits series. Help us welcome him to the team!

