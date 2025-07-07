Prairie Portraits: Tiffany Gamble

Meet Tiffany Gamble, Founder and Global CEO @ Gamble Tech Firm and Emerging Ladies Academy

Gamble Tech Firm is an Omaha-based workforce development company seeking to empower Black women and girls through tech training and career coaching. Emerging Ladies Academy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education to youth in Omaha and abroad.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

Honestly, I didn’t set out to be an entrepreneur — I followed the calling. I saw the gaps. I saw brilliant Black women overlooked, underpaid and boxed out of spaces they deserved to thrive in. So I built what we needed.

Gamble Tech Firm was born from that urgency — to create access, opportunity and real equity in tech. Supporting other entrepreneurs, especially Black women, is part of my DNA. When we bet on sisterhood, we all win.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Breathe. You don’t have to hustle for your worth. You are already enough. Trust your instincts and don’t shrink to make others comfortable.

The right rooms will open when you walk in your truth. The ones that don’t? Build your own.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I go back to my “why.” I remember the girls watching me, the women I serve and the ancestors who dreamed of rooms I now get to sit in.

I rest. I pray. I pour back into myself through community and sisterhood — and then I rise again, because the mission matters more than the moment.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

Self-doubt. For years, I questioned whether I was the one to lead this work. But I overcame it by doing the work anyway.

Every win, every impact, every testimony from a woman whose life changed through Gamble Tech silenced that inner critic. Now, I don’t wait for permission — I walk with purpose.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

Partner with us. Invest in us. Show up for Black women-led innovation.

Whether it’s funding, mentorship, policy change or simply spreading the word — Nebraska has a real chance to be a national leader in equity-driven tech. Let’s not just talk about diversity — let’s build with us.