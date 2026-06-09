Startup Weekend pitch competition winner CleanOS to launch a real startup helping cleaning businesses with AI

Roughly 60 people attended the first Nebraska-based Startup Weekend in a decade from June 5-7. Organized by Open Range and Techstars, the weekend was full of networking, mentoring and a sprint to finalize ideas to present at the pitch competition on Sunday.
Spread throughout Catalyst, the medtech- and startup-focused co-working space by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, seven teams tested their assumptions in customer discovery and polished their slide decks.
They competed for a prize that, while not including any direct funding, did offer a logo and branding package, credits from software development startup CodeBuddy, 30-minute meetings with MOVE Venture Capital and Invest Nebraska and legal help.
The first-place team, CleanOS, a platform that helps cleaning businesses manage invoicing and other backend needs with AI, plans to form a real company and take advantage of its prize.
“We said that if we win first place, we have to turn it into a company,” said Eric Yim, a member of CleanOS.
“We used this hackathon as an excuse to actually go and build something,” Yim said. Startup Weekend and the process of customer discovery led to meeting “wonderful people that gave us so much perspective on the idea and fleshed it into something and really made us think, ‘This could be something.’”
Here are the three winning teams:
First place: CleanOS.
- Eric Yim
- Brian Alvarado
- Keyik Annagulyyeva
- Wyatt Riesz
- Sarah Vail
Second place: Recipes.md, an app to digitize written recipes, collect digital recipes and organize them for family use and inheritance.
- Michael Joyce
- Abbie Perry
- Dheeraj Avadhutha
- Tazmon Sims
- Matthew Newman
Third place: Keyriosity, software to help parents teach their children how to read, including by a gamified platform that can keep families engaged.
- Keyosha Atwater
- Artez Young
- Stephanie Kidd
- Tailla Strawn
- Dani Hayden
- Bennett Waddington
- Ethan Strom
The other competing teams:
- Bespoke Omaha, a platform and online community designed for people who sell their art
- Largesse, an online one-stop shop for managing insurance
- BridgeWorks, software to help laid-off employees find their next job
- PulseCWI, a platform to track how employees and managers are feeling and remind managers to be more encouraging
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