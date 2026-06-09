Startup Weekend pitch competition winner CleanOS to launch a real startup helping cleaning businesses with AI

Roughly 60 people attended the first Nebraska-based Startup Weekend in a decade from June 5-7. Organized by Open Range and Techstars, the weekend was full of networking, mentoring and a sprint to finalize ideas to present at the pitch competition on Sunday.

Spread throughout Catalyst, the medtech- and startup-focused co-working space by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, seven teams tested their assumptions in customer discovery and polished their slide decks.

They competed for a prize that, while not including any direct funding, did offer a logo and branding package, credits from software development startup CodeBuddy, 30-minute meetings with MOVE Venture Capital and Invest Nebraska and legal help.

The first-place team, CleanOS, a platform that helps cleaning businesses manage invoicing and other backend needs with AI, plans to form a real company and take advantage of its prize.

“We said that if we win first place, we have to turn it into a company,” said Eric Yim, a member of CleanOS.

“We used this hackathon as an excuse to actually go and build something,” Yim said. Startup Weekend and the process of customer discovery led to meeting “wonderful people that gave us so much perspective on the idea and fleshed it into something and really made us think, ‘This could be something.’” CleanOS, the winning team in the Startup Weekend pitch competition, poses for photos. The platform is intended to help local cleaning companies manage invoicing and calendars with AI. Photo by Lev Gringauz/Silicon Prairie News

Here are the three winning teams:

First place: CleanOS.

Eric Yim

Brian Alvarado

Keyik Annagulyyeva

Wyatt Riesz

Sarah Vail

Second place: Recipes.md, an app to digitize written recipes, collect digital recipes and organize them for family use and inheritance.

Michael Joyce

Abbie Perry

Dheeraj Avadhutha

Tazmon Sims

Matthew Newman

Third place: Keyriosity, software to help parents teach their children how to read, including by a gamified platform that can keep families engaged.

Keyosha Atwater

Artez Young

Stephanie Kidd

Tailla Strawn

Dani Hayden

Bennett Waddington

Ethan Strom

Participants in Startup Weekend take a group photo after the pitch competition on June 7. Seven teams competed for a support package that included branding, CodeBuddy coding credits, co-working space at The Grove and meetings with investors. Photo by Lev Gringauz/Silicon Prairie News

The other competing teams: