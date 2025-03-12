Catalyst opens doors to new tenants

Catalyst, a 170,000-square-foot innovation hub in Omaha’s new Edge District, is opening its doors to its first tenants this week. The newly renovated space aims to foster collaboration among startups, entrepreneurs and innovative companies from various industries, not just healthcare.
“We are looking for innovative companies that are eager to work in a collaborative space, fostering ideas,” said Catalyst Community Manager Corinne Wardian. “We’re creating a community that supports our tenants in the way they want, rather than pigeonholing an area.”
Early arrivals and amenities
UNeMed, Bio Nebraska, Invest Nebraska, RespirAI Medical, ViaRx, Forward Movement, LLC, Members.MD and Pour Decisions are among the first companies moving into Catalyst. The development can eventually accommodate up to 800 professionals in a range of office options, from designated desks to private suites.
Invest Nebraska will use the Catalyst space as a satellite location, and its Lincoln office will remain its central location.
Coworking desks start at $350 per month, private spec suites ranging from 800 to 1,400 square feet begin at $4,000 and traditional office spaces up to 7,500 square feet are also available for customization. In addition to workspace, Catalyst features 10,000 square feet of communal amenities, including meeting rooms, phone rooms, a fitness center, bike storage and a secure, HIPAA-compliant Wi-Fi network. A coffee shop and the Big Grove Brewery are set to open later this spring.
“It offers an elevated workspace with ample room to expand beyond your designated area,” Wardian said, noting that Catalyst is designed to encourage both planned and coincidental interactions.
Historic roots
Housed in the former Omaha Steel Works building, Catalyst preserves many historic architectural elements while maximizing natural light with skylights, glass walls and open collaborative zones. Wardian said the design aims to promote wellness and creativity.
“It gives that little bit more central location for people who don’t want to be downtown, and they also don’t want to be way out west,” she said. The building is across the street from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, creating an easy connection to academic research and fostering a healthcare innovation ecosystem.
Open doors and upcoming events
Catalyst plans free drop-in days to introduce the space to anyone interested in the coworking environment. Later this spring, it will also host a welcome celebration.
“We want people to come check us out,” Wardian said.
One of the project’s developers, Jay Lund of GreenSlate, said, “At Catalyst, we’ve created a dynamic space and we’re looking for fun, innovative people and companies to join our community. It’s not just a cool building, it’s the perfect place for cool people to work, collaborate and make things happen.”
Edge District
Catalyst is in the 30-acre Edge District, a mixed-use development that includes office space, retail, multifamily housing and healthcare facilities. With its proximity to Omaha’s historic Blackstone neighborhood and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the district aims to strengthen the city’s economic vitality and national competitiveness.
For more information about Catalyst and to sign up for a free coworking day, visit catalyst coworking days.eventbrite.com.
