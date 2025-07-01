Learn how to commercialize academic innovations during Tech Transfer Boot Camp 2025

UNeMed, the tech transfer and commercialization office of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, is hosting its annual Technology Transfer Boot Camp from Aug. 18-22 at the Catalyst building in Omaha. Accepted applicants will experience seminars and hands-on training from specialists in order to learn insights and general skills mastered by technology transfer professionals.

UNeMed Vice President and Director of Intellectual Property Jason Nickla said attendees will explore topics such as intellectual property laws, invention evaluations and contract negotiations. He said the week enables students, scientists, entrepreneurs and companies in the community to learn about the commercialization process for academic innovations. The boot camp also gives a rundown of the various regulations and constraints a university must abide by.

For “individuals who work at those companies that want to have a good relationship with the university, this is one way that they can quickly learn quite a bit about what our processes are, what our limitations are and also just kind of understand we’re not greedy on what we’re trying to do with these deals,” Nickla said. “We’re just trying to ensure that the products get out on the market, and we need some type of return for our investment.”

UNeMed Senior Licensing Specialist Amanda Hawley, Ph.D., said the course is open to the public; however, graduate students or postdocs in the University of Nebraska system will receive priority in the application process and can attend free of charge. She said it’s a great opportunity for students interested in the tech transfer field to get necessary experience, as well as for UNeMed staff to discover recruitable talent.

Whether students are pursuing a job in academia or in the private sector in areas related to licensing IP or marketing, Hawley said the boot camp will “open more doors of opportunities” in their careers. She said UNeMed also plans to offer another tech transfer course in the fall aimed specifically at University of Nebraska faculty in response to expressed interest in these topics.

UNeMed will accept applications for Technology Transfer Bootcamp 2025 through July 11. The fee for accepted applicants who are not affiliated with the University of Nebraska system is $200. A full list of requirements and instructions on how to apply can be found on UNeMed’s website.