All-women cohort of entrepreneurs competed for over $91k worth of prizes at Pitch Black 2026

The MAC Chamber (formerly known as the Midlands African Chamber, Inc.) hosted its annual Pitch Black event May 2 at the Metropolitan Community College Institute for Culinary Arts in Omaha. On top of keynote speakers, professional networking and a business showcase, the conference featured its yearly pitch competition aimed at BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color), immigrant and refugee entrepreneurs.

According to the MAC Chamber, this sixth year marked the first time in Pitch Black’s history that five women-led businesses competed.

“It wasn’t intentional,” MAC Chamber CEO Karine Sokpoh said. “For Pitch Black, you have to go through a series of rounds to get there. But when you look at the larger perspective, Black women are founding more and more businesses right in the U.S. at a larger rate.”

As seen in a recent report commissioned by Wells Fargo and in recent articles, Black and African American women-owned businesses are on the rise — growing the most substantially within 2024-2025 by about 13% in comparison to ventures owned by other demographics of women entrepreneurs in the United States.

However, Sokpoh noted, investments in Black founders remain lacking.

The MAC Chamber is a member-based organization with the mission of strengthening and supporting African and African American businesses in Nebraska and the larger Midwest region. Through Pitch Black, underserved entrepreneurs gain a platform to promote their ventures, connect with local investors and business leaders and learn key insights to scale.

The theme of Pitch Black this year was “Culture. Capital. Change.” Sokpoh said a central goal was to bridge local funding resources and experienced mentors to entrepreneurs with limited networks. She added that programming emphasized how culture can be a form of capital to flex for business authenticity, support and success.

Of the over $91,000 worth of prizes distributed through the pitch competition, $24,500 in cash prizes was handed out, and more than $66,000 worth of technical assistance was provided. This assistance included legal, marketing and accounting aid, as well as business coaching opportunities and co-working space.

Sokpoh said five finalists were narrowed down from 32 businesses. The finalists in the order in which they placed:

Sharnelle Shelton of CoreScience BioDiagnostics: A community-focused lab dedicated to offering diagnostic testing, workforce screening, substance education and harm reduction programs. Shelton won the $10,000 cash prize for placing first.

Shinnice Preston of Zuri and Me: A lifestyle hair care brand spawned from loss and family hardship — offering bonnets and other accessories for hair and scalp protection. Preston won the $5,000 cash prize for placing second.

Regina Tate of ART of Homecare Training: A job training and certification center dedicated to preparing students with the skills for entry-level healthcare roles. Tate won the $2,500 cash prize for placing third.

Rachel Gai and Destiny Williams of UpStich’d: A studio and education platform centered on upcycling and tailoring clothing through workshops, custom projects and events. The duo won the $5,000 investor’s pick prize — selected by members of the audience — on top of the fourth-place cash prize of $1,000.

Shatice Jones of Nava Living Co.: A herbal wellness brand offering crafted tea blends, aimed at helping people relax, focus and feel refreshed. Jones won the $1,000 cash prize for placing fifth.

Shelton said her experience preparing for Pitch Black and pitching for the first time felt like “stretching.” Through her time with coaches, judges and organizations such as the Nebraska Business Development Center, she said facing the “uncomfortable” moments brought growth.

“To be able to be a part of something like this — to be able to get capital to be able to expand my business, expand my access, expand my reach — is a phenomenal experience, and I’m just so grateful for the opportunity,” Shelton said.

With her win, she said she can move toward offering more services. Her larger ambition is growing a franchise out across the country to more communities in need.

Sokpoh said while this may have been the first business pitch attempted by participants, she said Pitch Black is a stepping-off point where business owners can tap into their new connections and feel more confident to seek out other opportunities.

“Who knows where we see them next,” Sokpoh said. “But we are here to cheer them on, every step of the way.”

The MAC Chamber, founded in 2020, celebrated its fifth anniversary last year. You can learn more about the organization and its different initiatives here.