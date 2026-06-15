Prairie Portraits: Trevon Brooks

Meet Trevon Brooks, President and CEO @ Omaha 100

Omaha 100 is a nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) offering mortgage, business and other loan and financial services to underserved communities. With the goal of making a positive economic impact in Omaha and wider Nebraska, the organization additionally offers education, entrepreneurial support and networking opportunities to the public.

Brooks stepped into his role after Omaha 100 acquired the Omaha Innovation Connection Hub, a support organization for encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation in North Omaha. He also has leadership experience during his time at the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

For me, entrepreneurship has always been tied to access and opportunity. Growing up, I saw a lot of talented people with great ideas but limited access to capital, networks or support systems. That stuck with me.

Over time, I realized entrepreneurship can completely change the trajectory of families and communities when people are given the right tools and opportunities. A big part of my work now is helping build systems that make entrepreneurship and wealth creation more accessible, especially in communities that have historically been overlooked.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

I would tell myself not to wait for everything to be perfect before moving. Early on, I spent too much time feeling like I needed all the answers before taking the next step. I’ve learned that growth often happens while you’re building.

I’d also remind myself that relationships and consistency matter more than trying to prove yourself quickly.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I try to stay focused on the bigger picture and the people impacted by the work. Economic development and entrepreneurship work can sometimes feel slow because you’re building systems and long-term change, not chasing quick wins.

I also try to surround myself with builders, thinkers and people who challenge me to stay creative and keep pushing forward.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges has been learning how to build while navigating limited resources and skepticism. When you’re trying to introduce new ideas or rethink systems, not everyone immediately understands the vision.

I’ve learned the importance of patience, persistence and building strong partnerships. Over time, consistent work and results help build trust.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

I think the biggest opportunity for Nebraska is continuing to invest in collaboration and access. We have incredible talent across the state, but we need to keep creating pathways for entrepreneurs, founders and community builders to access capital, mentorship and opportunity.

For me personally, support looks like continued partnership with organizations, funders, banks and ecosystem leaders who believe in building long-term economic mobility and inclusive growth.