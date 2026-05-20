More than a hackathon: Open Range and Techstars bring Startup Weekend to Omaha June 5-7

Nebraska entrepreneurs, makers and creatives have an upcoming opportunity to build, learn and receive feedback on the beginning stages of an original product and venture — all in the span of about 48 hours. Startup Weekend, powered by Open Range and Techstars, takes place June 5-7 at Catalyst Omaha on University of Nebraska Medical Center’s campus.

The hackathon-style, daily programming brings peers of varying skill levels together to meet with experienced business leaders, expand professional networks and compete for a grand prize package of coaching and technical assistance valued at $30,000.

Early bird registration for the “Builder” ticket, the standard option for an individual attendee, closes May 22. A student ticket price, as well as group offerings, are also available. General registration will end June 4.

Open Range is an Omaha-based nonprofit that seeks to convene and catalyze the innovation hubs of Greater Omaha and Lincoln. Tapping into local stakeholders and its partnership with the global startup accelerator Techstars, Open Range organizes founder meetups and bridges startups with support resources.

While Startup Weekend has a history and pause in activity in the Nebraska ecosystem, Open Range CEO Laurel Oetken said she and her team were looking to revive the festivities for “the new players” on the scene in the state. She said she sees the event, made possible through Techstars, leading to fresh ideas and potentially new startups.

“This event is the perfect introduction to entrepreneurship,” Open Range Program and Events Manager Jocelyn Stange said in an email to SPN. She added that the Startup Weekend programming is open to all: from career switchers and those curious about startups looking for early journey insights, to experienced founders interested in leading the formation of viable companies.

“It’s a way to learn by doing, connect with people in the community and practice sharing your talents with others,” Stange said.

According to Open Range, the first day is dedicated to icebreaking, networking, pitching ideas and forming teams. The second day is for building.

Beyond brainstorming, planning and meeting with mentors, the schedule includes expert- and founder-led panels. Topics include customer discovery, MVP creation, business and financial modeling, go-to-market strategy and pitching to investors.

Participants also receive provided meals and coffee, swag and dedicated space and WiFi to work.

“Our biggest goal for attendees is that they see how valuable it is to give your time, expertise, wisdom and experience to the community,” Stange said. “This information sharing is the best way to keep ideation and innovation at the forefront of business, the economy and society as a whole.”

On the last day, judges will critique ventures based on their business models, customer validation and design. Whether or not the decided winner, attendees can expect to leave with the experience, concepts and collaborators to continue down the entrepreneur path.

Other upcoming opportunities put on by Open Range include a startup showcase event of the recent cohort members who went through the Techstars Founder Catalyst Program, as well as the latest networking meetup for the ongoing Open Range Dinner Club series. Both take place on May 27.

You can learn more about Startup Weekend and how to register here. Use the the following code to get $10 off a ticket: SPN2026.