Startup ecosystem support organization Open Range announces first permanent CEO

Omaha-based nonprofit Open Range has announced Laurel Oetken to be its first permanent chief executive officer. Previously serving as the organization’s vice president of operations, Oetken will lead Open Range’s efforts in acting as a connector and convener for the Greater Omaha and Lincoln startup ecosystem.

Open Range launched in 2025 in response to the Silicon Prairie Rising report and its findings, which noted Nebraska’s poor showings in startup survivability, research infrastructure, venture capital funding and unified support. The report, led by Paul G. Smith Associates (PGSA), called for a “backbone organization” to unify and advance the entrepreneurial community.

Open Range announced its search for a CEO in October.

“Laurel has a strong record of leading with focus, purpose and a deep commitment to Greater Omaha’s startup community,” Paul G. Smith, board chair of Open Range and PGSA founder and CEO, said in the official announcement.

“She has earned the trust of founders and partners throughout the region, and we’re confident her leadership will continue to improve coordination, expand access to resources and drive founder success,” he added.

Before her time at Open Range, Oetken’s career touched different aspects of the entrepreneurial scene in Nebraska — from working at local startup success story Flywheel to taking on leadership roles at Tech Nebraska and the Greater Omaha Chamber.

At Open Range, Oetken has helped the nonprofit with its launch, community outreach and internal operations framework. She has also assisted its efforts in bringing Techstars, the global startup accelerator, to Nebraska.

“Since joining the Open Range team last April, I’ve seen firsthand the impact this organization can have for founders and the broader innovation ecosystem in Nebraska,” Oetken said in the announcement. “I’m excited to continue this work through thoughtful programming, events and storytelling that reduce friction, improve coordination and better support founders at every stage.”

Open Range said it plans to reveal additional partnerships, programming, publications, events and networking opportunities to benefit regional founders.

Offerings currently available to the public include access to its curated educational resources and open applications to the upcoming Techstars Founder Catalyst Global Spring 2026 Program. Community members can submit feedback directly to the organization through the following form.