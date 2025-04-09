Building culture and community: The ongoing journey of startup founder Rick Knudtson

The Ecosystem Project: Part two

The SPN Ecosystem Project

The SPN Ecosystem Project is a multimedia series tracing key players, startups and events that have shaped Nebraska’s entrepreneurial landscape since the early 2000s. The series blends SPN’s archival content with new reporting to explore how the ecosystem has evolved and the individuals who helped build it.

Our second story in the series spotlights Rick Knudtson, from BrightMix to Workshop. Knudtson has has a profound impact on the Silicon Prairie’s tech community. This article is a multimedia piece. There will be videos, archived photos, links to past articles and drop-down boxes to read more information.

Roots in Omaha

Many dream of Silicon Valley, but Rick Knudtson saw something different in Omaha. Rooted in his hometown, inspired by its growing tech community and fueled by his passion for user experience and design, he set out to make an impact right where he started.

Born and raised in Northwest Omaha, Knudtson was drawn to the limitless possibilities of the early internet.

Knudtson at a Big Omaha event.

While attending Northwest High School, a web design class sparked a deeper fascination, setting him on a path toward a career in technology. Knudtson’s early aspirations led him to the University of Nebraska-Omaha (UNO), where he initially pursued computer science at the Peter Kiewit Institute. However, his interests naturally shifted to user experience (UX) and design — a fusion of his technical and artistic interests.

Despite considering a move to Silicon Valley, Knudtson chose to stay in Omaha, captivated by the city’s new birth of a tech community. “I [was] inspired, maybe software engineering is what I should be doing with my life,” he said.

Knudtson’s choice to remain in Omaha was the beginning of his commitment to building something larger. From his roots in local schools to his early exposure to the collaborative energy of the Omaha tech ecosystem, Knudtson found his place in a community poised for growth.

The spark: BrightMix and early tech culture

In 2009, Knudtson immersed himself in Omaha’s tech scene as an intern at BrightMix, a software development agency that embodied the city’s entrepreneurial spirit. BrightMix, co-founded by Dusty Davidson and Kevin Zink, was a launchpad that shaped Knudtson’s understanding of what startups could achieve with the right team and mindset.

Davidson explains that when he and Zink started BrightMix, they didn’t initially know about the local startup ecosystem. They were working corporate jobs and feeling frustrated. When they met Jeff Slobotski, a founder of SPN, he introduced them to the idea that interesting and innovative things were happening locally. The core motivations were visibility and belief.

“I was learning WordPress, and I had become a WordPress developer over the course of 12 months or so, working at BrightMix and learning that platform and using the tool,” said Knudtson.

BrightMix was a hub of grassroots innovation focused on custom software development projects when tools like WordPress were just beginning to emerge. Sharing office space with Silicon Prairie News (SPN), the startup placed Knudtson at the heart of Omaha’s growing tech ecosystem. He witnessed firsthand how a small group of passionate individuals could drive meaningful change and foster community.

“I learned pretty quickly the power of a really, really strong aligned team,” Knudtson recalled.

Knudtson said BrightMix represented something beyond coding. BrightMix was an attitude. “It’s gonna sound lame, but almost like the punk rock nature of tech startups,” he described. The fearlessness and creativity resonated deeply, sparking Knudtson’s desire to pursue his own entrepreneurial ventures.

“We were building this first version of our entrepreneurial community alongside the growth of the social internet,” said Davidson. “Our goal was to bring visibility to the things that were already happening and, at the same time, encourage people that it was possible to do great things right here in Omaha.”

Through this experience, Knudtson honed his technical skills and discovered the importance of a shared vision and the magic of collaboration. The environment at BrightMix introduced him to the possibilities within Omaha’s tech community and planted the seeds. More on BrightMix Founded in 2007 by Dusty Davidson and Kevin Zink, BrightMix was a software development company based in Omaha. Initially operating as a consultancy, BrightMix specialized in creating web-based software solutions, emphasizing Web 2.0 ideals and utilizing technologies like Ruby on Rails. The company was known for its collaborative and open work environment, which facilitated creativity and innovation. Over time, BrightMix transitioned from consulting to focusing exclusively on its own products, notably developing Tripleseat, a web-based customer relationship and event management software tailored for restaurants with private dining or party rooms. BrightMix also played a significant role in the local tech community by launching Silicon Prairie News (SPN), a platform dedicated to highlighting entrepreneurs and innovators in the area — sometimes referred to as the “TechCrunch for the Midwest.” SPN and BrightMix shared office space at 5018 Leavenworth Street, where Davidson also wrote tech stories. Beyond software, BrightMix was deeply invested in community building. They regularly held open houses, inviting community members, friends and family into their workspace — a deliberate step to avoid being tucked away in a traditional “office park.” As Davidson explained, “We wanted more people to experience our office and our culture and our people, not just be in some office off on our own. We wanted to invite community members over and have family members see what we were doing.” Another key element of BrightMix’s community engagement was a structured intern program, through which they provided real, hands-on projects and even arranged housing for interns. This approach nurtured young talent and encouraged local entrepreneurs and students to remain in Omaha, helping to expand the region’s tech ecosystem. As cofounders of SPN, Davidson and Zink used the publication to spotlight local startups, demonstrating that pioneering tech work could thrive outside of Silicon Valley. The company’s founders, Davidson and Zink, met while working as programmers at Genesis Systems in Omaha. Their shared vision of creating a company with a strong culture and innovative approach led to the establishment of BrightMix. These community-focused initiatives — from open houses to internship development — helped BrightMix expose more people in Omaha to tech entrepreneurship, fostering a supportive local environment and attracting emerging talent. BrightMix’s commitment to quality and community engagement laid the groundwork for future ventures, including Flywheel, further contributing to Omaha’s emergence as a hub for tech innovation.

The rise of Flywheel: a startup powerhouse

By 2012, Knudtson had left Brightmix to start a freelance creative agency, building websites for creative agencies and exploring the challenges of WordPress hosting.

Knudtson initially hesitated when Jessica Wyman, an architect and creative agency owner in New York, approached him with a large-scale website project. He knew WordPress was powerful for creating complex websites, but its hosting and security were challenging to manage at that time, he said. Davidson, Knudtson and Noecker

To tackle the problem, Knudtson reached out to Tony Noecker, a former colleague from BrightMix and the most talented engineer Knudtson knew. Knudtson proposed a partnership, offering to split the contract payout if Noecker could handle the hosting and security issues.

What began as a single project quickly revealed a massive market gap: No simple, scalable hosting solution was tailored to creative agencies using WordPress.

Recognizing this opportunity, Knudtson and Noecker began developing a product to solve the problem. They brought on Dusty Davidson, another BrightMix alum, to help lead the new venture.

“Rick and Tony and I had worked together for many years at BrightMix, and we knew each other’s temperaments, we knew each other’s skill sets, we knew each other’s dreams and desires before we jumped in to start a company together,” said Davidson. “Flywheel was our opportunity to build a company and a culture at scale, but also to build really incredible products at scale, as well.”

Flywheel was officially founded later that year in a garage, with a mission to simplify hosting for agencies and creative professionals.

From the SPN archive: “Hosting for designers” startup Flywheel lands funding, opens beta and Flywheel leaves private beta, rolls out hosting services to the public.

“The simplest way to think about Flywheel,” Knudtson explained, “is that WordPress made it easy for talented creatives to build websites, but the hosting infrastructures never simplified.”

Flywheel’s early success was fueled by its focus on solving this problem. By efficiently handling hosting and providing enhanced security, the platform freed agencies to focus on their creative work without worrying about technical issues. The timing was perfect, as WordPress rapidly became the dominant web development content management system (CMS).

Flywheel’s rise was about building a movement, empowering creative professionals and anchoring Omaha’s reputation as a hub for tech innovation.

Culture and community: Flywheel’s legacy

From the very beginning, Flywheel was a community. Knudtson and his co-founders thought creating an intentional and empowering culture was as critical as building their product. Transparency, autonomy and a high standard of excellence formed the backbone of Flywheel’s workplace, setting it apart as a startup that genuinely prioritized its people, according to Knudtson.

“Dusty [Davidson] was very intentional about that from the early days,” said Knudtson. “Ultimately, one of the main reasons you start companies as an entrepreneur is to work at a place that you want to work at.”

From the SPN archives: Dusty Davidson on Flywheel: “Culture is about more than trips to Vegas.”

Flywheel’s commitment to culture extended beyond its walls. The team actively sought to invest in Omaha’s tech ecosystem by mentoring other startups and supporting local talent development.

One of its key initiatives was partnering with Omaha Code School, a cohort-style coding boot camp designed to prepare program graduates for tech careers. This relationship became a vital pipeline for talent, with Flywheel hiring many of its engineers directly from the program.

“We hired probably 20% of all our engineers from Code School,” Knudtson shared, reflecting on Flywheel’s role in nurturing Omaha’s growing tech workforce.

From the SPN archives: Flywheel grows to 13 employees, plans move to Downtown office

Flywheel also became a hub for community involvement, supporting local events, speaking at conferences and engaging with emerging entrepreneurs. By showing what was possible in Omaha, they inspired others to pursue ambitious ventures in the Midwest.

“The way you build a successful company is to build an environment where the best people want to go and work,” said Davidson.

The culture Flywheel built was one of innovation and collaboration, reflecting the ideals closely held by Knudtson and his cofounders. By creating a workplace that fostered creativity and excellence, Flywheel grew as a company and elevated Omaha’s reputation as a tech-forward city.

Evolution and acquisition: Lessons from WP Engine

Seven years later, in 2019, Flywheel had grown from a garage startup into a thriving company with more than 200 employees and a reputation for excellence in WordPress hosting. However, as a venture-backed startup, Flywheel faced the inevitable challenge of scaling while balancing the expectations of investors and the needs of its team.

“You have to sell the company for the longevity of the employees and the product,” Knudtson explained.

Knudtson said WP Engine, a WordPress hosting provider, was Flywheel’s largest competitor. The two had complementary products in the market, with WP Engine being more “upmarket” than Flywheel’s focus on the lower end.

WP Engine had approached Flywheel about an acquisition, but it didn’t amount to much until 2019.

Flywheel’s acquisition by WP Engine was a decision that wasn’t taken lightly. Knudtson and his cofounders needed a partner who shared their vision and values. WP Engine fit the bill, offering complementary products and a similar culture that prioritized employees and innovation.

From the SPN archive: WP Engine to acquire Omaha-based Flywheel

The acquisition ensured Flywheel’s long-term stability, providing new opportunities for growth while maintaining the integrity of its team and product. Employees gained access to better benefits and resources while the company remained focused on serving its creative customers. This alignment was crucial for Knudtson: it wasn’t about selling, but building a future for his team.

This milestone also validated Omaha’s startup ecosystem. A company born in the Silicon Prairie had not only competed nationally, but also attracted the attention of a significant industry player. It proved that Omaha could foster startups capable of making a global impact.

Throughout the process, the leadership emphasized transparency, a value ingrained in Flywheel’s culture. By being honest with employees about the need for the acquisition and the benefits it would bring, Knudtson said it ensured a smooth transition and preserved the trust of his team. It was a chance to ensure the company’s legacy while opening new doors for the people who made it all possible.

From the SPN archive: Interview with Dusty Davidson: Flywheel’s first days forward

Workshop: The next chapter

After the acquisition of Flywheel in 2019, Knudtson found himself at a crossroads. He could have taken time to rest, but instead, he set his sights on solving a new challenge — one made apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift to remote and hybrid work had exposed widespread internal communication and employee engagement struggles. Knudtson saw an opportunity to make a difference.

Ben Stevinson joined Flywheel in 2014, back when it was an eight-person team. Early on, he and Knudtson collaborated on grassroots marketing and customer acquisition ideas. The two bonded over a shared mindset for building things from the ground up — often telling each other they would someday start a company together.

Stevinson left Flywheel in 2017 with Derek Homann to launch Median, which they ultimately sold in 2020. By the time Median and Flywheel were acquired, Stevinson, Knudtson and Homann had the timing — and the track record — to take on their next big idea.

In June 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Knudtson co-founded Workshop with Stevinson and Homann, a platform dedicated to improving internal communication for companies.

Drawing from his experience at Flywheel, Knudtson built Workshop with a clear mission: “to create more Happy Mondays for employees everywhere.” Knudtson said it was a purpose he could commit to wholeheartedly.

“The mission is honestly worth giving everything,” he said.

From the SPN archive: Omaha startup Workshop raises seed round, adds former Flywheel founders to the team and Workshop secures $12M funding round — among the largest Series A raised by a Nebraska company

Stevinson said Workshop has a base of core values that it set with the team in the early days. “We look on the bright side, we take action, we take great experiences, we listen to learn and we communicate with intent,” he said.

Workshop was built intentionally, leveraging lessons from Flywheel and assembling a team of familiar faces. Key employees from Flywheel’s marketing, sales and customer success teams, like Jamie Bell and Jess Spangler, joined Workshop in the new venture, bringing the experience of building and scaling a successful startup.

This helped Workshop hit the ground running, enabling it to develop solutions that addressed real challenges companies face when adapting to a new work environment. Jamie Bell’s journey: From Flywheel to Workshop and back to Nebraska Jamie Bell’s entry into Nebraska’s startup ecosystem began with Flywheel. A friend at the Mastercraft building, aware of Jamie’s marketing background, recommended a marketing coordinator position at Flywheel. This opportunity introduced Jamie to the collaborative, innovative culture of startups and set the stage for a deep appreciation of workplace engagement and community building. After gaining valuable experience at Flywheel, Bell moved to the West Coast, seeking new opportunities. However, personal and professional factors shaped her decision to return to Omaha. Family and friends played a significant role and the chance to join Workshop further solidified this decision, allowing Jamie to bring her expertise to a new venture focused on transforming workplace culture. Bell’s time at Flywheel impacted her understanding of the importance of intentional internal communications and community engagement. Flywheel excelled in creating branded and meaningful employee experiences, such as high-production company-wide conferences and thoughtfully crafted communications. These efforts built employee pride and reinforced the value of treating internal culture with the same care as external branding. Joining Workshop allowed Bell to channel this passion into a broader mission. Workshop’s focus on creating engaging workplace experiences aligned perfectly with Jamie’s vision, and the shared history with former Flywheel colleagues added to the appeal. The company’s mission, “Creating more Happy Mondays,” resonated deeply with Jamie, who believes that work should be a source of purpose and pride. By drawing from her Flywheel experience, Jamie committed to helping organizations nationwide and globally build better, more fulfilling workplaces.

Starting Workshop in Omaha was a deliberate choice for Knudtson, who remains deeply invested in proving that the Midwest can foster successful tech companies. “I’m passionate about showing that Omaha isn’t just a viable place for tech, it’s the ideal place,” Knudtson says. Workshop’s early success, supported by investors from Omaha, further validated his belief in the city’s potential.

Stevinson said he’s bullish about the future of Omaha. “I feel proud that we get to be a part of the fabric of both the tech landscape and of the ecosystem more broadly.”

Workshop’s mission resonates deeply with Knudtson’s values: creating meaningful impact, empowering employees and proving that great companies can thrive far from the coasts. With an experienced team and a clear purpose, Workshop represents the next chapter of Knudtson’s journey, one that continues to blend innovation with community-driven growth.

Omaha and beyond: The power of community

Building companies like Flywheel and Workshop is about cultivating a thriving community. A longtime advocate for Omaha’s tech ecosystem, Knudtson remains deeply involved in mentoring, sponsoring and championing initiatives that empower local entrepreneurs and tech talent.

“I love Omaha. More places like Flywheel and Workshop should exist here,” Knudtson said.

Knudtson supports events like 1 Million Cups, where entrepreneurs share ideas and connect, and the Startup Job Mixer, which links local talent and growing startups. These initiatives showcase Omaha’s tech scene and address mentorship and founder development gaps. He advocates for increased entrepreneurship, stressing that risk-taking is essential for a strong ecosystem.

Beyond events, Knudtson mentors emerging founders, sharing insights from his journey. Through his hands-on involvement, he wants to help ensure Omaha’s startup community stays collaborative and forward-thinking.

Stevinson said the most significant issue in Nebraska right now is a lack of technical talent willing to take a risk to start software companies. But, he says the Raikes program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is the best source for young talent in the state right now.

As Knudtson looks ahead, he envisions Omaha as a place where startups are the norm, not the exception, where local founders can confidently build businesses that compete on a global scale.

Closing: Advice and vision for the future

After years of building companies, mentoring founders and shaping Omaha’s tech ecosystem, Knudtson has distilled his experiences into a few key lessons. For entrepreneurs, his advice is straightforward: stay the course, lean on mentorship and prioritize building strong teams.

“It takes longer than you think, but don’t quit. People want to help you,” said Knudtson

Knudtson emphasized that success doesn’t come overnight — it results from sustained effort and a willingness to adapt. He encouraged founders to seek mentorship and embrace collaboration, as these connections can provide valuable guidance and support during challenging times.

“I often tell people that picking business partners is a lot like getting married — developing relationships takes a long time, and you should be sure you’re bought in before hopping in.” -Stevinson

Davidson and Stevinson had the same advice: Pick the right people to build something with.

Davidson said, “I think that the story of Rick Knudtson, myself and Tony Noecker, of course, is my number one piece of advice: great partners. It’s a very lonely endeavor and it is an incredible amount of work.”

Stevinson agreed. “I often tell people that picking business partners is a lot like getting married — developing relationships takes a long time, and you should be sure you’re bought in before hopping in,” he said.

Looking to the future, Knudtson’s vision extends beyond his own ventures. He hopes to see more founders step forward in Nebraska, inspired by the possibility of creating impactful companies that benefit both their employees and their communities. The ultimate measure of success is leaving a legacy of growth, innovation and opportunity for himself and the place he calls home.