A new home for Silicon Prairie News and its signature event

OMAHA, Neb. — Two of Nebraska’s most important resources for entrepreneurs are beginning new chapters.

The Nebraska Journalism Trust announced today that Silicon Prairie News will transition to Omaha 100, while Silicon Prairie Startup Week will be led by Open Range. Together, the transactions position each institution for continued growth under organizations singularly focused on serving Nebraska’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The announcement marks the latest chapter in a story that has spanned multiple organizations united by a common belief: Nebraska’s entrepreneurs deserve strong journalism and a meaningful community.

The AIM Institute preserved Silicon Prairie News and, three years ago, entrusted the publication to the Nebraska Journalism Trust. Since then, the nonprofit newsroom has rebuilt Silicon Prairie News into Nebraska’s leading source for journalism about entrepreneurship and innovation.

Over the past three years, Silicon Prairie News has increased its audience more than tenfold. Its weekly newsletter has become essential reading for thousands of founders, investors and business leaders across the state. The newsroom expanded coverage across Nebraska, produced journalism that elevated important conversations about entrepreneurship and innovation and helped grow Silicon Prairie Startup Week into one of the state’s premier gatherings for the startup community.

“Organizations sometimes talk about saving journalism,” said Matt Wynn, CEO of the Nebraska Journalism Trust. “That’s not what happened here. The AIM Institute wisely kept Silicon Prairie News alive. They then allowed our team to rebuild it into something stronger than ever. Now, Omaha 100 and Open Range will help it reach even greater heights. That’s how lasting institutions are built — each steward leaves them better than they found them.”

The Nebraska Journalism Trust said it received multiple inquiries about acquiring Silicon Prairie News over the past several years, but declined each one until finding partners that shared its long-term vision for Nebraska’s entrepreneurial community.

“These decisions weren’t driven by economics,” Wynn said. “They were driven by mission. We believe Silicon Prairie News and Startup Week can accomplish even more with organizations whose entire focus is supporting entrepreneurs, while the Nebraska Journalism Trust sharpens its focus on growing Flatwater Free Press and strengthening local journalism across Nebraska.”

For Omaha 100, Silicon Prairie News becomes the centerpiece of a commitment to storytelling about the region’s entrepreneurship and economic opportunity.

“Entrepreneurs don’t just need access to capital, they need their stories told, their successes celebrated, and their challenges understood,” said Trevon Brooks, president and chief executive officer of Omaha 100. “Silicon Prairie News has become the trusted voice of Nebraska’s innovation economy, and we’re honored to help ensure that voice grows even stronger. This is a natural extension of Omaha 100’s mission to expand economic opportunity and build an entrepreneurial ecosystem where every founder has the chance to succeed.”

Open Range will assume leadership of Silicon Prairie Startup Week, building on an event that has become a statewide celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation.

“Open Range couldn’t be more excited to carry Startup Week into its next chapter,” said Laurel Oetken, chief executive officer of Open Range. “I first became involved with Startup Week in 2022, and I’ve had the privilege of helping shape it alongside this community ever since. I’m incredibly honored to continue that work through Open Range.”

The existing Silicon Prairie News newsroom will continue leading editorial coverage, and Silicon Prairie Startup Week will take place yet this year. Existing sponsorship commitments for both organizations will be honored, including key partnerships with the Greater Omaha Chamber and Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.