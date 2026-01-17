Applications are open for Nebraska founders interested in the Techstars Founder Catalyst Global Spring 2026 Program

Applications are open for the Techstars Founder Catalyst Global Spring 2026 Program. The 10-week pre-accelerator brings together early-stage founders from around the world to provide them with education and connections to support the growth and funding of their startups.

Founders in the Greater Omaha area have until Feb. 13 to apply. Programming runs March 17-May 22 and includes expert-led classes, workshops and support on topics such as pitching, marketing and operations.

Techstars is a global startup accelerator and professional network of entrepreneurs, investors and mentors.

The opportunity for Nebraska founders is the result of Techstars selecting Greater Omaha — the region encompassing Omaha and Lincoln — as an inaugural member of its Techstars Startup Community Partnerships.

Selection criteria for applicants include a committed team, scalable market, measures of traction, no more than $400,000 in revenue generated and, if post-revenue, an MRR of $5,000 or less. More info on the pre-accelerator, eligibility and how to apply is available here.

“We’re hoping to accept at least five exceptional founders into the spring program,” recently hired Open Range Program and Events Manager Jocelyn Stange said in an email to SPN.

Open Range is a Nebraska-based nonprofit seeking to connect and support the state’s startup ecosystem. The organization and its leadership have acted as the catalyst for establishing a Techstars presence in the region — as seen in the first-ever Techstars Founder Catalyst Fall 2025 Program cohort.

“The nine companies who completed the inaugural cohort showed up ready to challenge assumptions, build connections and make meaningful progress on refining their business models, approach to customer discovery and pitches,” Open Range VP of Operations Laurel Oetken said in an email to SPN.

Oteken said Stange will be stepping in to manage more of the Nebraska-focused Techstars programming. She added that Stange will also serve as the primary local contact for founders in the upcoming Founder Catalyst in the spring.

“Our main goal for this upcoming cohort is more in-person connectivity,” Stange said. “Many from the first cohort expressed this desire, and we’re excited to help facilitate these relationships.”

You can learn more about the pre-accelerator and see the progress of Nebraska founders from the inaugural cohort at the upcoming showcase. The event is scheduled for Jan. 21 at Millwork Commons in Omaha. Register here.