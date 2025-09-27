Ten startups join the first Techstars Founder Catalyst Program for Greater Omaha founders

The Techstars Omaha Startup Community Partnership announced the 10 startups that will join the first Techstars Founder Catalyst Program for the Greater Omaha ecosystem. From September to December 2025, the selected Nebraska-based founders will work through curated curriculum and meet with experienced mentors. The goal is to to help the founders validate product-market fit, master their pitches and advance toward funding and scaling their companies.

Greater Omaha is an inaugural member of the new Techstars Startup Community Partnerships, which is facilitated by the Techstars global startup accelerator. The international program is a four-year initiative that provides a handful of communities around the world with tools and coaching to develop stronger startup ecosystems.

“This first cohort represents the energy, vision and talent that’s driving innovation in Nebraska,” Open Range Vice President of Operations Laurel Oetken said in a press release.

Open Range is a nonprofit organization with a mission of helping to support and organize efforts in shaping a cohesive startup and innovation ecosystem in eastern Nebraska. It was the driving force to bring the Techstars partnership to the region. Oetken is the interim program director of the Techstars Omaha Startup Community Partnership, which encompasses Omaha and Lincoln.

According to the press release from Open Range, the Techstars Omaha Startup Community Partnership chose 10 startups from among 75 applicants.

The 10 startups and their founders to join the Techstars Startup Community Partnership Founder Catalyst Fall 2025 Program are:

Andover Analytics: A data platform that helps resellers stay knowledgeable about the latest resale prices and value changes of smartphones. It compiles information from e-commerce marketplaces, wholesalers and liquidators. Led by Joshua Hample.

Docology: A software solution aimed at health care professionals. It utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and Optical Character Recognition tools to compile concise medical charts of patients from complex data sources. Led by Andrew Rogers.

ESME: A personalized, AI-powered platform aimed at women. It provides users integrative care for different stages of their lives — compiling health and wellness data otherwise scattered across other apps and platforms. Led by Anastasia “Stasi” Grenfell and Jess Loseke.

Grapple: A data platform that uses AI and data sources, such as Salesforce and Hubspot, to help teams compile, analyze and share business information easily. Led by Jack Sellwood and Andrew Carlson.

Mission Accomplished: An AI-powered mobile app for neurodivergent children. It helps kids ages 6-18 track their emotions and fulfill daily routines while keeping parents in the loop and feeling more supported. Led by Jenilee Woltman.

Plexus: A web-based platform for satellite operators to help them streamline and optimize missions from a centralized dashboard. Led by Ann Schulte.

Rigby AI: An AI-powered platform for B2B SaaS companies. It helps support the hiring, onboarding and quality assurance processes for growing support teams. Led by Ravan Charles.

Service Stories: An AI-powered software. It helps service-based businesses turn their work orders and service tickets into AI-optimized marketing content. Led by Joe Toscano and Alex Rapp.

StraightEdge Innovations, LLC (VisionSync): A platform that provides organizations and their teams a centralized space to track their progress toward their respective goals. Led by Taylor Korensky, Maninder Hora and Mitch Treu.

Traffic Data Group: AI and computer vision tech solutions. It uses camera networks to detect traffic anomalies and improve road safety. Led by Robert Putt.

Founders will take part in a showcase event in Omaha to share their progress with the community at the end of the program. A select few participants may also get the opportunity to present their startups at Techstars Global Demo Day on Dec. 9 for additional recognition from the global Techstars network.

Zoe Evans, program lead for the Techstars Startup Community Partnership Founder Catalyst, said in an email to SPN that Techstars is investing its time, resources and connections into both the participating founders and their wider communities.

“What makes this program so powerful is that it goes beyond the founders themselves,” Evans said. “This is about building lasting capacity, not just for today’s cohort, but for every founder who comes after them.”

Open Range leaders said the Techstars Startup Community Partnership Founder Catalyst Program will be semiannual, with the next cohort planned for spring 2026.

More information about the Techstars Startup Community Partnership Founder Catalyst Program and the criteria that went into the selection process is available on the pre-accelerator overview page.