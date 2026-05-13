Q1 2026 Nebraska venture capital update

To get a sense of current venture capital activity in the state, SPN reached out to Invest Nebraska to gather a list of VC deals that occurred January through March of this year. Information was based on investments that Invest Nebraska participated in and deals tracked by PitchBook.

Invest Nebraska is a nonprofit venture development organization that invests in Nebraska startups and partners with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to support entrepreneurs. It released the 2026 Nebraska Venture Capital Report earlier this year, providing an in-depth breakdown of 2025 VC activity and trends in the state.

PitchBook is a financial market database that reviews and compiles information about private companies based on public and self-reported data. Sources include news articles, regulatory filings, websites and press releases.

The following list of 23 deals represents a snapshot of VC and startup activity in Nebraska during the first quarter of 2026. SPN has not independently verified all investment details.

Ben Hohensee, investment analyst at Invest Nebraska, noted that business profiles listed by financial market databases can differ from other reports due to pending and varying information submitted by company stakeholders.

Hohensee said some investment amounts on the list were adjusted based on his team’s background knowledge and perspective as investors in the ecosystem. Other numbers, he said, were likely rounded during the data collection process.

As a result, values of some deals listed may be different than what appears on PitchBook or elsewhere.

Q1 2026 venture capital deals in Nebraska

Nebraska-based investors included Invest Nebraska, MOVE Venture Capital, Nelnet and PGSA Venture Capital (formerly Black Dog Ventures). Startups that participated in the NMotion Accelerator Fall 2025 cohort also appeared with their respective $100,000 investments.

Companies were based predominantly in Omaha and Lincoln with other deals in Kearney and Ravenna, Nebraska — which is where the office and development hub Silicon Prairie Center is based and the medtech startup Suture Shield was incubated.

Medtech, healthtech and wellness-related startups appeared frequently in the list, including CAMcerta, Impower Health, Kaizen Design, RespirAI and Virtual Incision. Nebraska has touted an infrastructure that supports innovation in medical care and health care.

Other spaces Nebraska has shown strength in include agtech and sportstech. Q1 VC investments in Cattler, Total Analysis and The Pennycress Company, as well as Opendorse and NeuroFuel, demonstrate a continued momentum in these respective industries.

For insights on how to connect with venture capital funds, read previous reporting by SPN on the Gr8er Plains Summit. The event brought together high-growth investors and entrepreneurs from around the Midwest to share experience and build connections on May 1.