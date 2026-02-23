Prairie Portraits: Jonell Tempero

Meet Jonell Tempero, Managing Director of U.S. Operations @ RespirAI Medical

RespirAI is a U.S.-Israeli medtech company headquartered in Omaha that originated from cross-campus research from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The startup is developing a wearable, artificial intelligence-integrated solution to monitor the health of patients with chronic respiratory diseases.

The company received recognition at UNeMed’s 2025 Innovation Research Awards as Startup of the Year.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

My background as a physician assistant and the rapid expansion of telehealth during the pandemic sparked my interest in how technology could transform patient care.

That curiosity led me into medtech and ultimately to RespirAI, where I was drawn to the opportunity to build innovative, data-driven solutions for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) patients — developed by local researchers and scaled right here in Omaha.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Lead with your expertise and value. Your unique perspective is often exactly why you’re at the table. Growth comes from stepping into new spaces, embracing discomfort and engaging in conversations that challenge and expand how you think.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I lean into the relationships I’ve built within Omaha’s vibrant startup ecosystem. Being surrounded by other entrepreneurs and innovators at the Catalyst building or through organizations like UNeMed and UNeTech is incredibly energizing and supportive.

I also stay grounded in our mission — improving the lives of patients with COPD, asthma and heart disease. Milestones like securing grants reinforce that our work matters and is making a real difference.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

Transitioning from clinician to startup operator was a steep learning curve. Building a company required mastering entirely new skills — from business operations to investor communication.

While challenging, each step has been a valuable lesson, and I continue to rely on the expertise of mentors and collaborators along the way.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

By continuing to foster collaboration and champion local innovation. For RespirAI, support from clinicians, partners and mission-aligned investors is critical as we move toward regulatory trials.

Together, we can show that impactful health care companies can grow and thrive in Nebraska.