Prairie Portraits: Kristin Klaus

Meet Kristin Klaus, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer @ Total Analysis

Total Analysis is a biosurveillance technology company with a pathogen detection tool made to help prevent the spread of diseases in industries such as health care, agriculture and food processing. The company participated in the NMotion Accelerator Fall 2025 cohort.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

I will never forget when I got the phone call from Darrell (Darrell Marshall, co-founder and CEO of Total Analysis) and he pitched me his idea. I don’t think we set out to become entrepreneurs, I think we set out to solve a problem that shouldn’t exist.

Pathogen detection is too reactive! We saw the impact of the pandemic and knew that multiple sectors could benefit from our idea. Total Analysis was built on the belief that prevention changes everything!

If you can detect earlier, you can protect communities, food systems and public health before a crisis!

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Ask big! In the beginning, I tried to perfect everything before sharing it publicly. My co-founders are two Ph.D. bioanalytical chemists, and there were times I was in the field being asked high-level scientific questions I didn’t immediately know the answer to.

It’s OK to circle back. That’s another touch point! Progress beats perfection. Momentum matters!

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

Perspective is powerful. I recently beat triple negative breast cancer. That changes you. When you face something life threatening, everything else becomes a problem to solve, not something to fear!

I focus on the next measurable step. I connect to the impact we will make for the families, food systems and communities that benefit if we succeed.

We secured NSF SBIR Phase I funding and are in the final stages of Phase II and have received additional funding. Those are proof of progress.

Resilience compounds, and I am more determined and motivated than I have ever been! Prevention changes everything. We are not slowing down!

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

Building a technology in risk-averse industries has been the biggest challenge. Diagnostics and agriculture require credibility first.

At the same time, I was navigating and overcoming triple negative breast cancer. That experience made me disciplined and resilient in a way nothing else could! We overcame these challenges with scientific validation.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

Nebraska has been foundational to our growth. I was born here and recently moved back to the Lincoln area after living in Los Angeles. It has been the best move for many different reasons!

The most impactful ways the community can support us right now are:

• Introductions to poultry and other livestock production leaders

• Pilot site partnerships for Helios 1

• Strategic investment

As a woman and minority-owned company, access to capital and strategic introductions matters. Nebraska has the opportunity to champion inclusive innovation while positioning the state as a leader in proactive health security.

Prevention changes everything. And this is where it can start!